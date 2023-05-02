Whistleblower awarded more than £3m compensation
At a glance
Rosalind Ranson was unfairly sacked as the island's medical director
She said she was "marginalised" after raising concerns about doctors advice about coronavirus not being passed on to ministers
More than £1.4m has been awarded for future loss of earnings
A whistleblower has been awarded £3.19m in compensation following a lengthy tribunal with the Manx government.
Rosalind Ranson was found to have been unfairly sacked from her job as the island's top medic.
The decision has been published two months after a hearing on the matter closed.
The amount includes £1.46m for future loss of earnings and £749,000 for future pension loss.
Dr Ranson was the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) medical director from January 2020.
'Marginalised'
She said she was "marginalised" after raising concerns about senior doctors' "crucial" advice about coronavirus not being passed on to ministers.
Throughout 2020 and into 2021 the DHSC transitioned its operational services to Manx Care.
The tribunal heard evidence that bosses were told that Dr Ranson did not want to be transferred to Manx Care, which was untrue.
When Manx Care came into being on 1 April 2021, Dr Ranson was stripped of her role.
The tribunal also heard she had suffered health issues as a result of her treatment while working for the department.
More than 6,000 documents were considered in evidence.
As well as being awarded a total of £3,198,754, the DHSC must pay 70% of Dr Ranson’s legal costs, which are being assessed.
There is now a window for any appeals to be made by a hearing on 6 June.
The Isle of Man Government has been contacted for comment.
