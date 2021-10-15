BBC News

Catalytic converter thieves attack woman on own driveway

Image source, BanksPhotos via Getty Images
Image caption,

Converters contain precious metals which are attractive to thieves

Catalytic converter thieves attacked a woman who interrupted them as they stole parts from her car, police have said.

The victim disturbed the robbers as they tried to strip the pollution-reducing device from the vehicle while it was parked on her driveway in Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

A passing off-duty police officer saw the assault at 13:30 BST on Wednesday and attempted to intervene.

South Yorkshire Police said the thieves then drove their black Ford Mondeo towards the officer, who was forced to jump out of the way.

The theft happened on Handsworth Road in Sheffield earlier this week

Catalytic converter thefts have surged this year amid a spike in the value of precious metals.

The parts contain metals such as platinum and rhodium which fetch high prices on the black market.

The woman was not seriously injured but the incident was "deeply upsetting", a police spokesperson said.

Witnesses to the theft, assault or the moment before and after the incident are asked to get in touch with police.