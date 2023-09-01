Grandmother, 93, takes on zip wire
A 93-year-old grandmother has completed a zip wire challenge for charity.
Sheila Thomson launched herself off a 100m (328.1ft) high zip wire at the Eden Project in Cornwall on Friday.
She has been raising money for the Stroke Association after being helped by the charity following a stroke last year.
Ms Thomson, from Newton Abbot in Devon, said she "really wanted to do this" and has raised £2,000.
She was joined in the challenge by her granddaughter Katie Wood, who said: "Granny originally wanted to do a skydive but we didn't think that would be possible so we did the next best thing."
Donna Vinten said before the stroke, her mum had been a "very active lady who at 92 was running up and down the stairs and up to the attic to get things" but had become "suddenly immobile and had very poor memory" after falling ill.
She added: "You just don't give up - believe in yourself, and you can have things and have your life back."
