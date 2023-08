Gardaí (Irish police) have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €810,000 (£692,000) during a search in west Dublin.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested and are both detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Officers seized 8kg of suspected cocaine, valued at €560,000, and 4kg of suspected MDMA, valued at €250,000.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.