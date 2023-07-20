Woman seriously injured in suspected stabbing
- Published
A woman is in hospital with multiple serious injuries to her chest and neck after a suspected stabbing, police have said.
Police said the ambulance service was called to a property in the Marhamchurch area of Bude, Cornwall shortly after 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 39-year-old man from Weymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman, in her 40s, remains in a stable condition.
The man has since been released on police bail until 19 October.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.