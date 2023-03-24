Leader of council steps back for health reasons
At a glance
Norfolk County Council's leader has taken leave of absence for health reasons
He has been the authority's leader since 2018
His replacement has wished him well while he starts treatment
It is not known when he will return to the role
The leader of a council has stepped back from the role for health reasons.
Norfolk County Council said Andrew Proctor had taken a leave of absence "with immediate effect" and had started treatment.
Mr Proctor, a Conservative, represents Blofield and Brundall and has led the council since 2018.
His deputy, Graham Plant, now acting leader, said: "I hope he comes back soon, fit and fighting."
A spokesman for the council said that "this situation has come on quite quickly".
Mr Proctor has also temporarily stood down as leader of the Conservative group at the council.
Labour group leader Steve Morphew said he wished him "a full and speedy recovery".
"Whatever our political differences I hope to see him back soon."
Recently he had been at the forefront of a campaign for a devolution deal in Norfolk.
He appealed to his colleagues to stop trying to find ways of blocking it.
Mr Proctor succeeded Cliff Jordan as leader of the county council, who stepped down in May 2018 and died the following month.
Before that, Mr Proctor led Broadland District Council for seven years.
