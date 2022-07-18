A plan to create a low-carbon aviation zone in the Highlands and Islands using drones and hybrid electric aircraft has secured almost £9m in funding.

Regional airports operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited is leading the project.

In the future, the initiative could lead to passengers flying on scheduled routes in electric planes.

The project has secured the funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (SATE) project was launched in November 2020.

Since then, trial flights have been carried out in Orkney involving a small hybrid electric plane.

There have also been demonstrations of deliveries being made by drones - which could potentially help cut long road journeys in remote and rural locations.

The first phase of the project also saw a test centre established at Orkney's Kirkwall Airport.

The new funding will help with the next phase which will see the site expanded to become the UK Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Regional Aviation.

Hial's chairwoman Lorna Jack said: "Phase two of the SATE project will allow all the partners to really drive forward a range of low-carbon services and technologies that will have a tangible benefit to communities in the Highlands and Islands and beyond."

Gary Cuts, of UKRI, said it was important the aviation industry could meet net zero energy targets.

Partners in SATE include aviation companies, Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership and Orkney Islands Council.