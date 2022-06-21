Scores of firefighters tackle Manor Park fire
Around 100 firefighters attended a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Manor Park, east London.
Part of the 13th floor of a 15-storey building on Grantham Road was alight when 15 fire engines attended, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).
The brigade said it received calls at 14:47 BST and around 60 people had left the building before firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire, which was under control by 16.46 BST, is not yet known.
The fire in #ManorPark is under control. One of our 64m turntable ladders attended the scene. It is the highest firefighting ladder in Europe
