Around 100 firefighters attended a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Manor Park, east London.

Part of the 13th floor of a 15-storey building on Grantham Road was alight when 15 fire engines attended, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The brigade said it received calls at 14:47 BST and around 60 people had left the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire, which was under control by 16.46 BST, is not yet known.