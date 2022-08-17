A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist.

Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020.

The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.

The find has been described as “a rare discovery, with only a few of its type found in north Wales”.