Cross-border bridge faces extended closure
At a glance
Work started in October last year on a £10.5m overhaul of the Union Chain Bridge which links Scotland and England
Part of the programme includes the removal of the structure for repair before its restoration
It had been due to reopen in early 2022 but that has been put back to "late spring"
A £10.5m overhaul of a bridge linking Scotland and England has been delayed by several months.
It had been hoped the Union Chain Bridge across the River Tweed could reopen early in 2022 but that has been put back to "late spring".
The complex project has involved the complete removal of the 200-year-old structure and more replacement parts than originally anticipated are now needed.
John Riddle of Northumberland County Council said it was crucial they followed this "robust and diligent approach".
The historic link was cut for the first time in centuries earlier this year.
At the time it was hoped it could reopen early in the new year.
However, a "range of challenges" have seen that date slip back to later in 2022.
Mr Riddle said the project had not been "without its challenges".
"The amount of replacement parts we've needed to make has been more than we first thought," he said.
"By carefully restoring the bridge to exactly how it should be will mean the crossing will be closed for a bit longer, but in doing so we will ensure that once it reopens in the spring it will remain available for many future generations to use and enjoy, so we thank people for their patience."
Gordon Edgar of Scottish Borders Council echoed those sentiments.
"Whilst the closure of the bridge will unfortunately need to be extended a little, the end result will absolutely be worth it," he said.
"The careful restoration of this iconic structure will ensure it can continue to carry vehicles for many more years to come, providing an important link between communities on both sides of the border and for visitors to the area.
"I look forward to seeing the various elements of the bridge being put back into place over the coming months as we move towards the completion of this significant partnership project."