A £10.5m overhaul of a bridge linking Scotland and England has been delayed by several months.

It had been hoped the Union Chain Bridge across the River Tweed could reopen early in 2022 but that has been put back to "late spring".

The complex project has involved the complete removal of the 200-year-old structure and more replacement parts than originally anticipated are now needed.

John Riddle of Northumberland County Council said it was crucial they followed this "robust and diligent approach".

The historic link was cut for the first time in centuries earlier this year.

At the time it was hoped it could reopen early in the new year.

However, a "range of challenges" have seen that date slip back to later in 2022.