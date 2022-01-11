More than a 10th of Salvation Army churches in Scotland are currently without a minister, it has been revealed.

The Christian charity operates 74 churches and community centres across Scotland.

BBC Scotland has learned eight are currently without a minister amid the "challenging" task of filling posts.

They are Aberdeen Citadel, Buckie, Findochty, Wick, Buckhaven, Fauldhouse, Clydebank and Motherwell.

The Aberdeen Citadel in the Castlegate is one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

It has been home to the Salvation Army church for more than 140 years. The Salvation Army said it was becoming more challenging to fill leadership posts for most denominations across the UK – especially in rural and isolated communities . “In many Salvation Army churches where full-time leadership is temporarily unavailable, our volunteers and congregations are able to provide community services to people who are vulnerable and in need", the organisation said in a statement.

"However, in some of our more rural locations these services can be limited.”

It is not known when the vacant posts can be filled.