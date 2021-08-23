Human-seeking dolphin should be treated with care

A dolphin that has been approaching swimmers in Cornwall should be treated with care, experts have said.

The lone animal was seen swimming with more than 10 children and adults in Hayle Harbour on Sunday.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it decided to "lure" the bottlenose dolphin out to sea when "things got out of hand".

"For some reason these unusual dolphins become detached from their pods and seek human interaction rather than other dolphins," said Dan Jarvis from BDMLR.

Dolphins can injure people when they thrash their tails.