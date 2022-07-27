Crowds are gathering for the start of this year's Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival.

Bella, one of Scotland's largest music events, is taking place near Beauly after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

First held in 2004, the event can draw crowds of up to 20,000 people.

This year's acts include Nile Rodgers and Chic, Van Morrison, Ash, Shed Seven, Emeli Sande, Ewdyn Collins, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and 2022 Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder.

Each Bella has a theme and this summer it is myths and legends.

Artwork for the festival's posters was designed by Francesca Grech, a Maltese illustrator reading for an MA in illustration at Edinburgh College of Art.

Bella runs until Saturday.

BBC ALBA will be providing live coverage from the festival and highlights, with some sets also being made available on iPlayer.