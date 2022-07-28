New research has reshaped historians' understanding of the battlefield landscape of Culloden 275 years ago.

The battle on 16 April 1746 saw forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's government army.

Fought near Inverness, it involved the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites.

Experts at Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have now found that the Jacobite army's left flank had occupied a more westerly position than previously thought.

The area from where these fighters deployed is known as Culloden Parks and is near the historic Culloden House.

A significant amount of the parks' boundary walls were also found to have survived the battle.