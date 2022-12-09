'Mum is 100 and waited four hours for an ambulance'

Last month 100-year-old Nancy McClean fell out of bed at her home in Finedon, Northamptonshire.

Her daughter, Denise Selfe, was alerted to a problem via her mother's emergency button in Burton Latimer.

She arrived at about 23:15 BST after a three-mile (4.8km) journey from her home.

Ms Selfe says: "When I got there I found mum on her bedroom floor. I assume she had been there for about half an hour."

She says she rang for an ambulance immediately.

Ms Selfe says: "I said she was a lot of pain. When I got through on the phone line, they said it was going to be a four-hour wait.

"I explained the situation; that my mum is 100, in good health, but very frail. They said, 'no, it will still be four hours'.

"I then rang back at quarter past 12 because mum had started crying out in pain."

She believed her mother might have broken her hip but was told it would be a three-hour wait as it was not life-threatening.

Ms Selfe rang again about 30 minutes later, when again she was told of a significant wait.

She says the wait was "very frustrating", but an ambulance "eventually turned up at quarter past three in the morning".

The ambulance crew apologised for running late, she says.