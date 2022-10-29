Article: published on 29 October 2022
Can rally be a green lean racing machine?
There's a distinct whiff of petrol in the air - and deafening roars as accelerators are floored - but can one of Wales' best-known rally races really be going green?
The Cambrian Rally said it was pushing to become a net carbon neutral event - for both cars and spectators.
It is taking to forest roads and tarmac across Conwy on Saturday as it also hosts the final stage of the British Rally Championship.
It means thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the county, before a victory parade in Llandudno in the evening.
"The rally runs through some of the most beautiful and environmentally sensitive countryside in the UK," said one of the rally organisers, course clerk Alyn Edwards.
"We are very conscious of our responsibility to reduce the event’s impact on this important environment."
The rally has signed up to offset carbon generated by the event, in the form of carbon-dioxide gases.
It means calculating how much of those greenhouse gases are generated, and then taking action to balance out that impact.
It also means working with projects involved in rewilding areas of the UK, such as restoration of ancient woodland, planting native British tree species, and improving biodiversity.
Rally officials said all the projects will be registered with the UK Land Registry to ensure "traceability of the total carbon emissions that will be offset".
'No greenwashing here'
Three-times British Rally champion Matt Edwards is an ambassador for the firm Carbon Positive Motorsports, one of the growing number of companies involved in carbon-offset projects.
The Colwyn Bay driver accepts the perception of the sport is not environmentally friendly.
"It probably isn't if we are being truthful," he said.
But he said he also wanted that to change.
He is an ambassador for Carbon Positive Motorsports, one of the growing number of companies offering to implement projects to offset greenhouse gas emissions.
"It's brought out a lot of initiatives by these companies, competitors, even spectators," he argued.
"Spectators now have the option to offset their carbon footprint on just attending the rally - that doesn't happen for football matches, as far as I know."
But is the sport just 'greenwashing' - the art of putting on a public relations spin to make something look more environmentally friendly than it might really be?
No, insisted Edwards.
"We know what we are doing as a sport is not just greenwashing - there are things happening," he said.
"Everywhere I go with my work, which is teaching people to drive rally cars, they offset every litre of fuel I use.
"So it is an actual thing that is happening - it's not just ideas, things are actually being carried out."
This year saw the introduction of hybrid electric rally cars into the premier league of the sport, the World Rally Championship, and in other racing arenas environmental impacts have moved up a gear.
Formula 1 has said it wants to become carbon neutral by 2030.
But everyone across motorsports recognises there is still a long way to go to.
Meirion Evans has spent the week working with Welsh outfit Melvyn Evans Motorsport supporting World Rally driver Oliver Solberg to prepare for the Cambrian Rally.
"Events have already started working with carbon-offsetting programmes, which is quite important to me," he said.
"For the perception - to show that rallying is moving with the times.
"I think a lot of people genuinely think nothing is being done - but to be fair, the Cambrian organisers especially are ones who are leading the way with this, and hopefully more will follow suit."
But ultimately, the Cambrian Rally is about racing, the sound of roaring engines and speed.
It is certainly what brought star driver Solberg to the forests above the Conwy Valley: "These Welsh roads are very good practice, very technical.
"It's one of the best roads in the world - it's really cool to be come back and do these roads.
"Trying to fight for the win will be fun. But it's going to be hard competition - the local guys are always quick."