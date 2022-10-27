A﻿ 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car.

S﻿outh Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST.

T﻿he man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said.

A 33-year-old man from Maesteg, Bridgend county, has been arrested, and police are appealing for witnesses.

T﻿he force did not say what crime the man had been arrested on suspicion of committing.