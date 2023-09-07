A woman is in serious condition after a car crashed into a pub’s outdoor seating area in Donegal Town in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance services attended the scene in the Tirchonaill Street area at about 19:50 local time on Wednesday evening.

Two women and a man, who are aged in their 60s and who were sitting in the area outside the pub, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí (Irish police) said one of the women is being treated for serious injuries.

The man and the other woman sustained injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Gardaí said

An Garda Síochána said investigations remain ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.