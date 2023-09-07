Three in hospital after car hits people outside pub

  • Three people have been taken to hospital after vehicle hits pedestrians in Donegal Town

  • The incident happened in the Tirchonaill Street area at about 19:50

  • A man and two women, aged in their 50s and 60s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pub’s outdoor seating area in Donegal Town in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance services attended the scene at about 19:50 local time on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at a licensed premises in the Tirchonaill Street area.

Two women and a man, aged in their 50s and 60s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

An Garda Síochána have said investigations remain ongoing at this time.

