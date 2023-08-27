A vigil is to be held later in memory of four young people who died in a car crash in Clonmel, County Tipperary, on Friday.

Brother and sister Luke McSweeney, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18, died in the crash along with 18-year-olds Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey.

The three teenagers were on their way to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ understands that the car, which had been travelling downhill, lost control and overturned.

The vigil will be held at 18:30 local time in the Denis Burke Park in Clonmel.

On Saturday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, led tributes to the deceased.