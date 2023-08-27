Vigil to be held after four young people killed in crash
At a glance
A vigil will be held on Sunday evening in memory of the four young people who died in a car crash in Clonmel, County Tipperary
Brother and sister Luke McSweeney, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18, died along with 18-year-olds Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey
The three teenagers were on their way to meet friends to celebrate receiving exam results
A principal at a school two of the victims attended says the town has been "covered in a cloud of sadness and devastation"
A vigil is to be held later in memory of four young people who died in a car crash in Clonmel, County Tipperary, on Friday.
Brother and sister Luke McSweeney, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18, died in the crash along with 18-year-olds Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey.
The three teenagers were on their way to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ understands that the car, which had been travelling downhill, lost control and overturned.
The vigil will be held at 18:30 local time in the Denis Burke Park in Clonmel.
On Saturday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, led tributes to the deceased.
Two principals have also paid tribute to the students who received their exam results hours before the crash.
Michael O'Loughlin, from Presentation Secondary School which Ms Coffey and Ms McSweeney had attended, said a day of celebration had been replaced by "unbearable grief and a great sense of loss".
He said the school and town are "covered in a cloud of sadness and devastation" after the deaths of the students who were "loved by everybody who met them".
Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School which Ms Murphy had attended, said she had been "looking forward with excitement to starting the next phase of her young life".
The principal described her as a "beautiful student" who was "highly regarded by staff and students alike".
"No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief."
The taoiseach offered his condolences to the families and friends of those killed, as well as the wider community of Clonmel.
"The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community," Mr Varadkar said.
President Higgins said the "hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community" will have gone out to the victims' families.
He added that "the grief that has been expressed by the community is nearly unbearable".
A number of events due to take place in the town on Saturday were cancelled.
Loreto, Presentation Secondary and other schools in the town opened on Saturday to support students and their families in the wake of the crash.
Irish Education Minister Norma Foley has pledged "essential" support for students and staff "over the coming period".