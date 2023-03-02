A woman has died after a Mercedes crashed into a taxi in Sheffield, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said 23-year-old Sharna Brooke Burgin, from Sheffield, died from her injuries on Monday.

Miss Burgin was a passenger in the car which hit a stationary hackney carriage on the A57 Sheffield Parkway at 01:24 GMT on Sunday, the force said.

Four others were also injured. A 23-year-old man has been arrested.