Sharna Brooke BurginSouth Yorkshire Police

Sharna Brooke Burgin, 23, from Sheffield, died in the crash

At a glance

  • Police say Sharna Brooke Burgin, 23, from Sheffield, died on Monday following the crash on Sunday

  • The crash involving a Mercedes and a stationary taxi happened on the A57 Sheffield Parkway

  • Four others were injured

  • A 23-year-old man has been arrested, as police inquiries continue

A woman has died after a Mercedes crashed into a taxi in Sheffield, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said 23-year-old Sharna Brooke Burgin, from Sheffield, died from her injuries on Monday.

Miss Burgin was a passenger in the car which hit a stationary hackney carriage on the A57 Sheffield Parkway at 01:24 GMT on Sunday, the force said.

Four others were also injured. A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

The taxi driver, along with two other passengers travelling in the Mercedes, received minor injuries.

Officers said a man in his 20s, who had also been travelling in the Mercedes, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since since been discharged.

A 23-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.

