A 40-year-old man has been arrested after cash and cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2m (£1m) was seized on Monday.

It was discovered after gardaí (Irish police) targeting organised criminal activity stopped two cars in The Ward, Dublin near the County Meath border at about 16:00.

The discoery of the cocaine prompted searches of nearby businesses, properties and lands.

A further €350,000 (£300,420) and £28,000 in cash was then seized by gardaí, as well as financial documentation, vehicles, electronic devices, a money counter and a vacuum-packing machine.