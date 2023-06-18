The skeleton of a dolphin found washed up on a Manx beach will be added Manx National Heritage's collections.

The 7.5ft (2.3m) juvenile Risso's dolphin was discovered by a member of the public on Kirk Micheal Beach last week.

Once a post-mortem to determine the cause of death has been carried out, the skeleton will be presented to the Manx Museum.

Curator of natural history Laura McCoy said the addition would be "highly valuable" for research into the species.