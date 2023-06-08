Man dies in hospital four days after crash
A 90-year-old man has died in hospital four days after he was involved in a crash.
Police said a white Iveco lorry and a purple Ford Fusion car were involved in the crash on the A388 Western Road, Launceston, at the junction with the off-slip of the A30 at about 08:00, on Thursday, 1 June.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford, Phillip Tyler, 90, from Launceston, was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday.
No other injuries were reported.
