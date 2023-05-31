Three properties used as cannabis factories and for dealing Class A drugs have been closed for three months after police raids.

The sites, in Coventry, were targeted by officers after complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were found at two houses on Longford Road, West Midlands Police said.

An address on Lockhurst Lane had been used as a base to deal Class A drugs, the force added.

The houses on Longford Road were described as "significant cannabis factories", with every room was filled with plants, they said.

Both also contained electrical bypasses, used to steal the energy needed to grow the plants, which posed a serious fire risk, investigators added.

A large amount of Class A drugs was found at the address on Lockhurst Lane.

Closure orders for three months for all three sites were obtained on Thursday at Coventry Magistrates' Court.