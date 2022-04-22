Details of Highland clan warfare in the 16th Century have been uncovered as part of an archaeology and history project.

Lost Inverlael is examining a site near Ullapool, in Wester Ross, where hundreds of people lived until 1819 when families were cleared off the land by the landowner.

Munros owned the land from 1370 to 1629 and a record of their warring with the Mackenzie clan has been found in the clan's archives.

The information includes how the Mackenzie's stole grain and damaged a large mill at Inverlael.

The mill site, which is in an area of forestry, is currently the focus of an archaeological dig.