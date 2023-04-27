Tree that damaged house too valuable to cut down
- Published
A man who claims a five-metre branch fell from a tree and damaged his house has been told it is too valuable to be cut down.
The 70ft (21m) Corsican pine tree is on council-owned land on the boundary of Llwyndew Primary School in West Cross, Swansea.
Alan Evans said his roof was damaged after the branch was blown off during a storm in February 2022.
Mr Evans, whose rear garden is adjacent to the tree, said he believed the tree sits on his land.
Swansea council served a notice to have the tree protected by a tree preservation order in March 2022, which was approved the following July.
Mr Evans, along with the headteacher of the school, then applied to the council to fell the tree having had it examined by an arboriculturist.
The tree expert said there was evidence of a disease known as tip blight, which could lead to branch failure, and also insect boreholes.
There were 46 objections to the application, although some weren’t from people living in Swansea, according the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One local objector said that although he found the applicant "very likeable and friendly" the tree was "too beautiful and iconic" to be felled.
Another objector added: "This tree is an integral part of our skyline, our community."
In May, 2022, the council turned down Mr Evans' application, and said suitable evidence hadn't been provided to justify the pine's demise given its neighbourhood value.
After Mr Evans appealed the decision, Welsh government planning inspector, Iwan Lloyd, decided in the council's favour.
Mr Lloyd said despite evidence of tip blight, the tree's canopy was "characteristically green" and that the tree provided "significant amenity value" to the neighbourhood.
He said Mr Evans' arboriculturist estimated its life expectancy at five years, while the council estimated it at 20-40 years.
He said he sympathised with Mr Evans' concerns but said cutting it down required strong justification, which had not been met.
He added the council indicated that it plans to undertake pruning works to the tree to reduce the likelihood of branch failure in high wind events.
Mr Evans has responded to planning environment decisions Wales (PEDW) about Mr Lloyd's decision report, alleging that it contained some inaccuracies and was flawed. He said PEDW had 20 working days to respond.