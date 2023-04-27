A man who claims a five-metre branch fell from a tree and damaged his house has been told it is too valuable to be cut down.

The 70ft (21m) Corsican pine tree is on council-owned land on the boundary of Llwyndew Primary School in West Cross, Swansea.

Alan Evans said his roof was damaged after the branch was blown off during a storm in February 2022.

Mr Evans, whose rear garden is adjacent to the tree, said he believed the tree sits on his land.

Swansea council served a notice to have the tree protected by a tree preservation order in March 2022, which was approved the following July.

Mr Evans, along with the headteacher of the school, then applied to the council to fell the tree having had it examined by an arboriculturist.