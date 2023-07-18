The second flight of women's football in England needs to go fully professional to grow the game, according to the chief executive of Lewes FC.

Maggie Murphy said the Championship should follow the Women's Super League.

It comes in the wake of a report into the potential of the women's game, which said it could become "a billion pound industry" in a decade.

The Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia on 20 July, with England hoping to build on winning the Euros at home last summer.