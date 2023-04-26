Preston Crown Court heard how Newby created a website where he posted pictures of his victim’s face photoshopped onto sexually explicit images, as well as personal information about her, including medical details.

Specifically, he posted that she had previously taken an overdose, adding the caption: “She’s not very good at committing suicide, maybe we can club together and do it for her.”

Newby told police he had carried out the harassment as he had previously had business dealings with the victim.

The victim of Newby’s offending described him as a "cold-hearted and callous stalker".

She said: "Newby acted as part of a gang who tried to encourage me to end my own life and engaged in an obsessive and callous campaign of hate spanning a period of seven years.

“Newby created deep-fake sexual images of me engaged in a series of sex acts, and also created fake documents including fake newspaper articles.

“His language was violent and degrading, he discussed how to cause me maximum harm in the hope that I would die by my own hand or incite others to harm me.”