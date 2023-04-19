A priest has revealed that he turned an Irish pub into a makeshift church after he couldn't find a venue for Sunday mass.

Father Michael Cusack from County Galway is a parish priest in Luxembourg.

He said he was "stuck for a place to go" after his church closed for renovations.

"We have a big congregation, over a thousand in number. I checked several churches here (Luxembourg) but times clashed."

He said finding an alternative venue was beginning to seem like an impossible task, but a friend suggested the owners of a local Irish pub.

"I got a number and called them," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.