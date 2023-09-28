Devon's mobile library services given a reprieve

The council’s cabinet previously said it would not be cost-effective to replace its four ageing mobile library vans, after hearing the vehicles were nearing the end of their serviceable lives and would cost up to £800,000 to replace.

But the decision was called in for a second debate amid a public campaign to save the mobile service, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

After a series of votes on amendments, members eventually agreed to send the matter back to the cabinet, asking it to reconsider its decision to axe the libraries.

Cabinet members will be asked to get precise figures on leasing rather than buying new vehicles, and reducing costs through crowdfunding or sponsorship.

They will also be asked to make sure alternative provision of library services is in place before any services are taken away.