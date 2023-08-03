Luke Hill left university and took a job as a PE teacher in West Sussex as he said there were not enough opportunities for him in Guernsey.

"Having that sort of uncertainty of job security as well as not knowing where I'm going to be teaching or what I'm going to be teaching I think was the make or break that made me decide, actually there's more opportunity in England at the moment to sort of build my craft and pedagogy as a teacher," he said.

Lauren Smeed, also a qualified PE teacher, said she was staying in England to start a new role in September, as she was advised not to move back to Guernsey straight away.

She said: "I want something a bit stable where I can be grounded, and from conversations that I've had with people that I know are teachers have said to wait off and not come back to the island straight away after having been to university.

"It's not like I won't look to come back in the future but just while it's uncertain and the moment I'm looking forward to staying in England."

Liz Coffey, executive principal of SSP, said it had recruited teachers from the UK into posts for 2023.

She added: "We do have and have had young people who returned into teaching from here, [but] maybe not necessarily straight away".