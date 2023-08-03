Tributes to motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on his way to work in Cornwall has paid tribute to a "larger than life" character who "would do anything for anyone at any time".
Will Frost, 39, from Roche, died following a crash near St Austell on Tuesday, police said.
Officers were called at 07:45 BST to the scene on the B3274 between Roche and Stenalees, to an incident involving a tipper lorry and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.
Paying tribute, Mr Frost's family told of their sadness as they "try to process" the sudden loss.
In a statement, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that I write this sad news, not something I ever thought I’d have to write.
“Earlier today, Will, son of Ruth and Malcolm, brother to Ryan and myself, partner to Lucy and brother-in-law to Melanie and Lauren, was tragically taken from us whilst riding his motorbike on his way to work.
“As you all know, William James Frost was a larger than life, generous, kind character, and left an impression on everyone he met.
"He lived to the max and would do anything for anyone at any time. He has so many things planned in his life. "
The family said they were "trying to process what has happened", adding: “Rest in peace little brother, until we meet again, your family x.”
The road was closed on Tuesday while forensic collision investigation work was carried out.
The female driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
