The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on his way to work in Cornwall has paid tribute to a "larger than life" character who "would do anything for anyone at any time".

Will Frost, 39, from Roche, died following a crash near St Austell on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called at 07:45 BST to the scene on the B3274 between Roche and Stenalees, to an incident involving a tipper lorry and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

Paying tribute, Mr Frost's family told of their sadness as they "try to process" the sudden loss.