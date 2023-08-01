20-year-old man dies in Cambridgeshire collision

A 20-year-old man has died in a collision on the A1421 near Haddenham.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Sutton Road at 18:05 BST on 28 July after a red Seat Ibiza heading north towards Witcham Toll was involved in a crash with a blue Kia Sportage travelling south.

The driver of the Seat, from Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Kia, a man and woman in their 60s from Haddenham, both suffered serious injuries and remain in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.