Two teens die in crash on way to school dance in Monaghan
At a glance
Two teenage girls die in a car crash in the Republic of Ireland
Two others, a 60-year-old driver and a teenager, are critically ill
The victims were travelling to a school dance
- Published
There is shock and devastation after a car crash near the Irish border claimed the lives of two teenagers and left two other people critically ill.
Two girls aged 16 and 17 died in the collision on the N54 road near Clones in County Monaghan on Monday evening.
Two other people who were travelling in the same car - an 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old man who was driving - are in critical condition in hospital.
They were travelling to a debs ball - a dance for teenage school-leavers.
A fifth person who was in the vehicle - an 18-year-old man - was also injured and is being treated at Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The critically-injured women was also taken to Cavan General Hospital while the driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
It is understood the debs ball was organised by Largy College in Clones, a co-educational secondary school which has about 450 pupils.
Monaghan councillor Richard Truell said people were reeling from the tragedy.
"The news has shocked County Monaghan and the surrounding counties," he told BBC News NI.
"The close community is just numb, people have no words."
'Tight-knit community'
Friends of the victims who would have been expecting to meet them at the school dance were being comforted on Monday night.
Mr Truell said the debs ball was cancelled in the aftermath of the crash and a youth centre had been set up in Clones to provide support to the students.
"The families have to pick up the pieces now unfortunately and their friends are going to surely miss them," he said.
"It’s a tight-knit community and they are going to have to rally around the families affected."
Laura Hogan, a reporter with Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, said the excitement of a school-leavers' dance had turned to devastation.
"A debs balls is supposed to be a night of great celebration," she explained.
"It’s a rite of passage for many students as they leave secondary school behind them, as they celebrate their recently-completed exams, possibly preparing for the next exciting chapters in their lives."
Ms Hogan added that "in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy it’s understood that support was being offered to those students late last evening".
The crash happened at about 18:45 local time on Monday at Legnakelly on the main road between Clones and Smithborough.
Several local politicians have expressed their sympathy to the families and friends of the victims.
Niamh Smyth, a member of the Irish parliament, described it as a "shocking and tragic loss of life".
My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school community at Largy College," added Ms Smyth, who represents the Cavan, Monaghan and North Meath constituency.