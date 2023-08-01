There is shock and devastation after a car crash near the Irish border claimed the lives of two teenagers and left two other people critically ill.

Two girls aged 16 and 17 died in the collision on the N54 road near Clones in County Monaghan on Monday evening.

Two other people who were travelling in the same car - an 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old man who was driving - are in critical condition in hospital.

They were travelling to a debs ball - a dance for teenage school-leavers.