Fire crews were called to a quickly spreading fire in a pallet storage yard in Plympton Erle, in Devon.

Two appliances were sent out when the initial call was made at 22:50 BST on Sunday, with a further three and an aerial ladder platform joining them later.

At midnight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews said the fire was 33ft (10m) high and 100ft (30m) by 165ft (50m).

Police, ambulance and Network Rail also attended as the fire was near to a railway line.