Slieve League in County Donegal is to remain closed to the public as gardaí (Irish police) investigate an ongoing incident.

A police operation has been under way for most of Monday and is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The Irish Coast Guard told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that they were assisting in a missing person's search.

Gardaí said the scene will be preserved overnight.

Rising about 600m, Slieve League has some of the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe.