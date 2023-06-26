Donegal cliffs remain closed amid police investigation

Slieve LeagueGetty Images

The police operation will continue on Tuesday

Slieve League in County Donegal is to remain closed to the public as gardaí (Irish police) investigate an ongoing incident.

A police operation has been under way for most of Monday and is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The Irish Coast Guard told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that they were assisting in a missing person's search.

Gardaí said the scene will be preserved overnight.

Rising about 600m, Slieve League has some of the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe.

Related Topics