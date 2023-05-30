Prisoner goes on the run from open prison

Michael Cocksedge Suffolk Police

Michael Cocksedge, 22, was serving a sentence at Hollesley Bay Prison, in Suffolk

A prisoner serving an eleven-and-a-half-year sentence for GBH and violent disorder has gone on the run from an open prison.

Michael Cocksedge, 22, was reported missing at about 19:00 BST on Monday from Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Police said.

He was "absent from a roll call" at the jail on the coast near Woodbridge, the force said.

Cocksedge is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall (1.68m), with black hair and hazel eyes.

