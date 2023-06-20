Northampton market traders who have had to temporarily relocate said they were losing business and customers.

West Northamptonshire Council is carrying out an £8.5m renovation of the county town's historic market square.

Traders have been moved to Commercial Street car park while work goes on, despite a 10,000-strong petition against the plan.

Stallholders who spoke to the BBC said income had significantly decreased and they were struggling to stay open. The council said it would continue to work with traders to promote the new site.