A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old he stabbed in north London.

Ali Baygoren was stabbed twice in the neck in a stairwell that led to his family home, in Tottenham, on 18 June last year.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, had previously been released on bail for a separate knife attack, the Old Bailey heard.

Four weeks before the murder, he had been made the subject of a knife prevention order.