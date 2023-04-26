Large-scale solar farm proposals to be examined by Planning Inspectorate
The Heckington Fen solar farm would generate enough electricity to power 100,000 homes, according to the firm behind it
The Planning Inspectorate has issued a decision to accept the application for examination
The firm's founder Dale Vince previously described the scheme as "an exciting opportunity to fight the climate emergency"
Critics have raised concerns about solar farms taking away productive agricultural land
Proposals for one of the largest solar farms in Lincolnshire are to be examined by the Planning Inspectorate.
If built, the Heckington Fen solar farm, between Sleaford and Boston, would generate enough electricity to power 100,000 homes, the firm behind it says.
Ecotricity submitted its final plans earlier this year, with the government having the final say due to the scale of the project.
The firm said it had received an "overall positive response" to the proposals following a public consultation, but said it had made some adjustments.
The Planning Inspectorate, which among other things deals with national infrastructure planning applications, has issued a decision to accept the Heckington Fen application for examination.
It could lead to the project being granted the necessary development consent order.
The site of the proposed 500MW solar farm was originally approved for a wind turbine scheme, but concerns were raised by the Ministry of Defence about the impact on radar.
'Exciting opportunity'
Ecotricity claims the solar farm, which would be built near the A17, would generate about three times more energy than the original wind turbine project.
Dale Vince, the firm's founder, previously described the scheme as "an exciting opportunity to fight the climate emergency".
He added: "It’s relatively quick to install solar power and quick to decommission in the future.
“By combining with energy storage on-site, we can save the energy we generate and use it when the grid really needs additional power," he added.
Critics have raised concerns about solar farms taking away productive agricultural land.
A number of large-scale projects are planned for Lincolnshire.
