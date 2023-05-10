A man who suffered a cardiac arrest has thanked the paramedics who saved his life by inviting them to his wedding.

Chris Hinchcliffe collapsed in front of the two South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics in 2020.

Mr Hinchcliffe, who thanked the pair at his wedding, said he "wouldn't be here" without them.

One of the paramedics, Tim Hodgson, described attending the wedding as "a real highlight of my career and a first in 25 years."