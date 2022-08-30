A plastics recycling firm which was hit by a "devastating" fire two years ago is taking forward £3m expansion plans.

Solway Recycling, at Shawhead near Dumfries, was back operating just a month after the blaze in May 2020.

Now it has plans to install a new product manufacturing facility and replace workshops and office units.

The move - which would safeguard 21 jobs and ultimately create 12 more - has been backed by £500,000 from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).

Solway Recycling was set up in 1992 by farmer Roy Hiddleston to reprocess dirty farm plastics into useable products such as pig pens, hen houses and kennels.

It operates a national recycling service for farmers - which is available throughout the UK and Ireland - by using a network of distributors in different areas.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze which hit the company in 2020 and dark clouds of smoke could be seen for miles around.

Mr Hiddleston said they had been determined to come back "as soon as possible" after the damaging fire.

"Two years on, thanks to the dedication and hard work of all our team, we are charging on with our product manufacturing facility," he said.

"With support from SOSE, we believe the new facility will take our business forward, help us expand our dedicated team and continue to positively contribute to the circular economy."

Business Minister Ivan McKee said it was "fantastic" to see the expansion plans making progress so quickly after the fire.

Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said it showed how "hugely resilient" businesses in the area were.