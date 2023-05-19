Plans for a new walking and cycling bridge in east London have been approved by Newham Council.

The 312m-long crossing would stretch across the Royal Victoria Dock and is part of the £5bn regeneration of the Silvertown district.

It will be the second bridge over the water in the area with funding for it provided through a £233m loan from Homes England.

The project's director said the bridge was "key to unlocking the potential of the site".