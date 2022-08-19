Displays of the aurora borealis could be seen from parts of Scotland and northern England overnight.

Increased activity on the surface of the Sun has raised the chances of seeing the Northern Lights over the next few days - away from artificial light pollution and where the night skies are clear.

Members of the BBC Weather Watchers project photographed displays overnight from Rogart in Sutherland and Findhorn on the Moray Firth coast.

The Northern Lights were also visible from the north of England, including from Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland.

The aurora is a natural phenomena caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun. It can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and "dance".