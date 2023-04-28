Home boarded up after five years of rowdy behaviour
A house used for "drug dealing, rowdy parties and intimidating behaviour" has been boarded up.
Northamptonshire Police said that following five years of "selfish and persistent bad behaviour", the property on Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, had been sealed with metal grilles.
The force said people in the house had "caused misery for other residents".
It said the force worked with the council and housing association to secure a three-month closure order, granted at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
Sgt Baz Hughes, from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The relief this news has brought to people in the area is immense – they’ve already told us how happy they are to be able to confidently let their children use their own gardens or sleep with their windows open.
"These are little things that we should all be able to take for granted, but sadly the selfish and persistent bad behaviour surrounding this address has really affected people living nearby, leaving people scared in their own homes and making this an area people in the town actively avoided."
He said the force was there to "listen to and help our residents".
"Even if you are too scared to make a formal statement, the evidence you give us allows us to build a bigger picture so we can work with partners to take collective action on your behalf," he added.
Matt Binley, the executive member for communities at Conservative-run North Northamptonshire Council, said the order had been sought "following five years of anti-social behaviour... that has had a serious and detrimental effect on the local community.
"This was much needed to help local people rebuild their lives without the harassment and distress they have been suffering."
