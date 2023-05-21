A 13-year-old boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in County Mayo.

Gardaí (Irish Police) were called to an incident at Scarduane near Claremorris, shortly after 20:15 BST on Saturday.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to Galway University Hospital.

He was then transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Gardaí say no one else was involved in the incident and the child was the sole occupant of the tractor.

They have appealed for witnesses to contact them.