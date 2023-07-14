In a recent statement, external the group said while it was early to assess the full impact, more than 160 adult common terns and 450 chicks were found dead at a breeding colony at Lady's Island Lake in County Wexford.

It also said the disease was threatening sandwich terns and roseate terns nesting there.

BirdWatch added it is concerned by the long-term consequences of an avian flu outbreak on Irish seabirds.

"A poor breeding season at a tern colony, with few chicks surviving, is unfortunate, but can be compensated for by better breeding success in subsequent years.

"However, the deaths of large numbers of adult terns of breeding age has a much bigger impact, and recovery will take a long time."

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine eased specific biosecurity measures to mitigate the spread of avian influenza on 1 June.

The department has been contacted for an update on bird flu in the Republic of Ireland.