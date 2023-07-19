A human skull found in a North Yorkshire stream turned out to be a concrete replica, much to the relief of the woman who discovered it.

Tara Ellis, 32, alerted police after spotting the object in a beck running alongside the Ropery car park in Pickering.

She told the BBC she and other onlookers had initially thought it was a football or a rock before they realised it was a skull.

North Yorkshire Police said it was "happy to report" that when officers retrieved the item it was found to be a model.