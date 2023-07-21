Man charged after stabbing in Brighton
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Brighton.
William Miller was arrested on Monday after a man was found in Whitehawk Close on 14 July having suffered serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.
The 42-year-old has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody.
Sussex Police also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
